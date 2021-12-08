Left Menu

COVID-19: Delhi logs 65 fresh cases, one death; positivity rate 0.11 per cent

Delhi reported 65 fresh COVID-19 cases and one more fatality due to the viral disease in a day, while the positivity rate rose marginally to 0.11 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department on Wednesday.The national capital has recorded two deaths due to the coronavirus infection so far in December.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 22:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The national capital has recorded two deaths due to the coronavirus infection so far in December. Seven Covid fatalities were reported in November, four in October and five in September.

With the new cases, the city's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 14,41,514, including over 14.16 lakh patients who have recuperated. The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 25,100.

According to the health bulletin, 50,023 tests, including 41,272 RT-PCR ones, were conducted on Monday to detect COVID-19.

There are 404 active cases of the infection in Delhi now, up from 376 the previous day. A total of 160 patients are in home isolation, up from 152 a day ago.

The number of Covid containment zones has gone up to 95 from 93.

Delhi reported 51 new COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.1 per cent and zero death on Tuesday. It had recorded 40 fresh cases and one death due to the infection on Monday, while the positivity rate was 0.09 per cent.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said the city government is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation arising out of the new Omicron variant of the infection and ruled out the possibility of another lockdown in the national capital.

Delhi reported its first case of Omicron on Sunday with a 37-year-old fully-vaccinated man, who arrived in the city from Tanzania, testing positive. The man, a resident of Ranchi, had travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there, to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2. He stayed in Johannesburg in South Africa for a week. He has mild symptoms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

