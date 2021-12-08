Left Menu

South Africa reports nearly 20,000 new COVID-19 cases, a record in Omicron wave

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 08-12-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 22:50 IST
South Africa reports nearly 20,000 new COVID-19 cases, a record in Omicron wave
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa reported nearly 20,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a record since the new Omicron variant wave began, and 36 new COVID-related deaths. It was not immediately clear how many of the infections were from the Omicron variant, given only a fraction of the samples are sequenced.

The statistics from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) brought the confirmed number of cases in the country to 3.071 million, with more than 90,000 deaths linked to the disease since the pandemic started.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
4
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021