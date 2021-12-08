South Africa reports nearly 20,000 new COVID-19 cases, a record in Omicron wave

South Africa reported nearly 20,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a record since the new Omicron variant wave began, and 36 new COVID-related deaths. It was not immediately clear how many of the infections were from the Omicron variant, given only a fraction of the samples are sequenced.

The statistics from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) brought the confirmed number of cases in the country to 3.071 million, with more than 90,000 deaths linked to the disease since the pandemic started.

