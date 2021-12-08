Left Menu

Tamil Nadu reports 703 new COVID-19 cases

Tamil Nadu reported 703 new cases and 11 deaths in the past 24 hours.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 08-12-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 22:56 IST
Tamil Nadu reports 703 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu reported 703 new cases and 11 deaths in the past 24 hours. According to the health bulletin, there are 7,946 active cases in the state and 728 patients recovered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of cases stands at 27.32 lakh in the state. The bulletin said 1.01 lakh tests were conducted in the state in the past 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
4
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021