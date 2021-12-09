Paris region activates emergency plan in hospitals over strained COVID-19 situation
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-12-2021 00:02 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 00:02 IST
- Country:
- France
France's Ile-de-France region on Wednesday said that all hospitals are activating an emergency plan due to the strained COVID-19 situation.
The plan includes stepping up the number of ICU beds and, if necessary, reschedule treatments to free up capacities.
With more than 12 million people, the Ile-de-France -- with the capital Paris at its centre -- is France's biggest region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement