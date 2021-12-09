Left Menu

UK PM Johnson: COVID-19 restrictions cannot last indefinitely

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-12-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 00:02 IST
UK PM Johnson: COVID-19 restrictions cannot last indefinitely
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain cannot indefinitely keep imposing COVID-19 restrictions on daily life just because some people won't get vaccinated, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

"I do think that we're going to have to have a conversation about ways in which we deal with this pandemic - because I want to be absolutely clear with you, I don't believe we can keep going indefinitely with non-pharmaceutical interventions - I mean restrictions on people's way of life - just because a substantial proportion of the population still, sadly, has not got vaccinated," Johnson told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
3
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global
4
Gp Capt Varun Singh with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington: IAF on helicopter crash.

Gp Capt Varun Singh with injuries is currently under treatment at Military H...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021