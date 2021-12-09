UK PM Johnson: COVID-19 restrictions cannot last indefinitely

Britain cannot indefinitely keep imposing COVID-19 restrictions on daily life just because some people won't get vaccinated, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

"I do think that we're going to have to have a conversation about ways in which we deal with this pandemic - because I want to be absolutely clear with you, I don't believe we can keep going indefinitely with non-pharmaceutical interventions - I mean restrictions on people's way of life - just because a substantial proportion of the population still, sadly, has not got vaccinated," Johnson told a news conference.

