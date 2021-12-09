Brazil reports 10,055 new coronavirus cases, 233 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours - ministry
Brazil reported 10,055 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 233 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Wednesday.
The South American country has now registered 22,167,781 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 616,251, according to ministry data, in the world's second-deadliest outbreak outside the United States.
With 85% of adults now fully vaccinated, the rolling 14-day average of COVID-19 deaths has fallen to 208 per day, compared to the toll of almost 3,000 a day at the peak of the pandemic in April.
