Left Menu

Australia deputy PM tests positive for COVID-19 in Washington

The remaining members of his delegation have tested negative and Joyce will remain in isolation until further advice, the statement said. Joyce had been experiencing mild symptoms and chose to get tested for COVID-19. He is the highest-ranking Australian leader to contract the virus since the pandemic began.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 09-12-2021 03:04 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 03:04 IST
Australia deputy PM tests positive for COVID-19 in Washington
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has tested positive for COVID-19 in Washington, DC while on an official visit, his office said in a statement on Thursday. The remaining members of his delegation have tested negative and Joyce will remain in isolation until further advice, the statement said.

Joyce had been experiencing mild symptoms and chose to get tested for COVID-19. He is the highest-ranking Australian leader to contract the virus since the pandemic began. Joyce reached the United States on Tuesday after a visit to Britain, where he met senior government officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
3
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global
4
Gp Capt Varun Singh with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington: IAF on helicopter crash.

Gp Capt Varun Singh with injuries is currently under treatment at Military H...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021