China reports 83 new COVID-19 cases on Dec 8 vs 74 a day earlier
China reported 83 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 8, up from 74 a day earlier, its health authority said on Thursday. China reported 33 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 23 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.
China reported 83 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 8, up from 74 a day earlier, its health authority said on Thursday. Of the new infections, 60 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 44 a day earlier.
The new local cases were reported by authorities in Inner Mongolia, Zhejiang, Heilongjiang, Jiangsu, and Yunnan. China reported 33 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 23 a day earlier.
There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636. As of Dec. 8, mainland China had 99,454 confirmed cases.
