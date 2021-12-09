Cuba detects first Omicron case - state media ACN
Cuba nonetheless tightened restrictions again last week on passengers from certain African countries https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/cuba-tightens-restrictions-eight-african-countries-over-omicron-concerns-2021-11-29 and others where Omicron had been detected amid the global scare over the new variant.
Cuba has detected its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in a person who had traveled from Mozambique, Cuban state media agency ACN reported late on Wednesday.
The traveler, a health worker that resides in Cuba's Pinar del Rio province, returned to the island on Nov. 27 and tested positive for COVID-19 the following day, according to the ACN report. Cuban health officials identified 18 people the traveler may have been in contact with since arriving in Cuba, but all were asymptomatic and had tested negative for the virus, the report said.
Cuba, a Caribbean island nation whose economy hinges on tourism, sharply eased entry requirements for tourists in mid-November following a successful inoculation drive with domestically developed vaccines. Infections from COVID-19 have dropped off to 1% of their peak, according to a Reuters tally. Cuba nonetheless tightened restrictions again last week on passengers from certain African countries https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/cuba-tightens-restrictions-eight-african-countries-over-omicron-concerns-2021-11-29 and others where Omicron had been detected amid the global scare over the new variant.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Omicron
- Mozambique
- Caribbean island
- Cuba
- African
- Cuban
ALSO READ
Intense unrest in France's Caribbean islands as COVID-19 protocols intensified
Dutch believe they have found 'a number' of Omicron cases
Amid Omicron scare ahead of Christmas-New Year season, Goa's tourism sector adopts 'wait and watch' policy
UK detects 2 cases of new COVID-19 variant Omicron
WRAPUP 4-Omicron coronavirus variant detected in UK, concern triggers more travel curbs