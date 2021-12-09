Acting now on COVID will help avoid lockdown later, Britain's Javid says
Reuters | London | Updated: 09-12-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 12:45 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's decision to impose restrictions to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus will likely avoid the need to impose much tougher controls in the new year, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Omicron
- Health
- Sajid Javid
- Britain
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WHO labels new COVID strain Omicron, designates it a ‘variant of concern’
WHO designates new Covid strain as Variant of Concern, names it Omicron
New omicron variant stokes world fears, triggers travel bans
WRAPUP 16-New COVID variant Omicron triggers global alarm, market sell-off
U.S. imposes travel ban from eight African countries over Omicron variant