Danes orders eateries to close early, bans large concerts

The Danish government has decided that school students up to the 10th grade must study remotely for the last few days before Christmas and ordered nightclubs, bars and restaurants to close at midnight in an attempt to counter an uptick in COVID-19 cases.Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen also recommended Wednesday that people work from home, banned concerts with more than 50 people standing and ordered people to wear face masks in eateries when not seated.The measures apply as of Friday and are set to last for four weeks.

Danes orders eateries to close early, bans large concerts
The Danish government has decided that school students up to the 10th grade must study remotely for the last few days before Christmas and ordered nightclubs, bars, and restaurants to close at midnight in an attempt to counter an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen also recommended Wednesday that people work from home, ban concerts with more than 50 people standing, and ordered people to wear face masks in eateries when not seated.

The measures apply as of Friday and are set to last for four weeks. The virtual teaching starts Wednesday, Dec. 15. In Denmark, schools go on Christmas break as Dec. 20.

Speaking of the omicron variant, Frederiksen said that it is "expected that this will mean more infected, sicker and thus potentially more hospitalized patients." "Thus, the new variant also entails a significant risk of critically overloading the health service, and that is why we now have to do more," Frederiksen said.

Norway on Tuesday introduced a 10-person limit for gatherings at private homes, although the number will be increased to 20 on Christmas and New Year's Eve. It also is capping attendance at public events without assigned seating at 50. In addition, the government says it's advising people to work from home when possible and reintroducing a social distancing requirement for restaurants. Neighboring Sweden also has recommended that employers give their workers the opportunity to work from home, and face masks are required on public transportation when crowding can't be avoided.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

