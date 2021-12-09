Problems between India's Serum and Africa affecting vaccine supply, says Africa CDC
Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 09-12-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 15:17 IST
- Country:
- Kenya
The supply of COVID-19 vaccines from India's Serum Institute to the global vaccine-sharing network COVAX has been affected by its poor relations with African bodies, the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control said on Thursday.
"The problem with Serum and India and COVAX and Africa is one that is very unfortunate," John Nkengasong told an online media briefing, blaming what he described as Serum's "unprofessional manner" for the difficulties.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
West and Central Africa records highest number of children recruited by armed forces
Cricket-South Africa's Ngidi out of ODIs due to positive COVID test
UNICEF calls to support documenting grave violations against children in West and Central Africa
SAA and Kenya Airways partner to form a Pan African airline by 2023
USAID provides $8.9m in humanitarian assistance for Central Africans