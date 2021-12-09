France sees progress on outstanding UK fishing licences - minister
France is still waiting for Britain to approve nearly 100 licenses for its fishermen to operate in UK territorial waters, but the signs are positive, French Seas Minister Annick Girardin said on Thursday.
"To be precise, we are still waiting for 94 licenses, but these are more or less confirmed," the minister told senators.
