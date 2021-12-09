Cabinet urges public to take action against COVID-19

Amid the sharp rise in COVID-19 infections, Cabinet has urged the public to take stronger action to fight back against the disease and its variants.

In the last 24 hours, the country recorded 19 842 cases, translating into a 26.8% positivity rate.

"We have also lost 36 people to COVID-19 related complications in the last 24 hours," said Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele during a post-Cabinet media briefing on Thursday.

"Vaccination does not only help us fight back against the deadly pandemic by preventing serious illness, hospitalisation or even death, but it also reduces the health risks posed by future variants.

"We must continue adhering to the non-pharmaceutical prevention measures of wearing a mask that covers our mouth and nose; maintaining social distancing and regularly washing our hands with soap and water or using a 70% alcohol-based hand sanitiser."

He said the public could also prevent the spread of the virus by avoiding super-spreader events such as festivals and parties.

"Together we can fight back by being responsible and always acting in the best interests of protecting the health of our loved ones and our nation against COVID-19," he said.

Gungubele said Cabinet joined President Ramaphosa in applauding the country's scientists for having alerted the world about the Omicron variant that has been spreading around the world.

Cabinet continues to support calls for the immediate lifting of unfair travel bans imposed on South Africa, he said.

To date, South Africa had administered 26.7 million vaccine doses.

Vooma Vaccination Week

The Minister said: "During the extended Vooma Vaccination Week campaign from 3 to 10 December 2021, thousands of people are being vaccinated at various vaccination sites that are open throughout the country. Cabinet has urged people aged 12 and older to vaccinate without delay."

He urged members of the public to keep themselves and their loved ones safe during the upcoming festive season by simply going to your nearest vaccination site, even without an appointment, to be registered and vaccinated for free.

"The health benefits of being vaccinated include a much lower risk of hospitalisation after being infected with COVID-19.

"Cabinet encourages all people in South Africa to respond to the clarion call to vaccinate because statistics show that the majority of people being admitted in hospitals are unvaccinated," he said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)