Left Menu

WHO: wealthy countries may hoard COVID-19 shots again to fight new variant

New Delhi's move has meant the Serum Institute of India has resumed shipments of the AstraZeneca vaccine it makes, mainly for COVAX. "We have to make sure that it (higher shipments) continues," O'Brien said in a briefing. COVAX has shipped 610 million doses of vaccines to 144 countries or territories since February, the GAVI website shows.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 09-12-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 16:48 IST
WHO: wealthy countries may hoard COVID-19 shots again to fight new variant
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Wealthy countries may start to hoard COVID-19 vaccines again, threatening global supplies as they seek to shore up stocks to fight the new Omicron variant of the virus, a senior World Health Organization official said on Thursday.

The warning by the WHO's vaccine director, Kate O'Brien, comes as supplies to the COVAX dose-sharing programme run by the WHO and vaccine charity GAVI have increased in the past few months due to donations from wealthy countries and after India eased limits on exports of vaccines. New Delhi's move has meant the Serum Institute of India has resumed shipments of the AstraZeneca vaccine it makes, mainly for COVAX.

"We have to make sure that it (higher shipments) continues," O'Brien said in a briefing. "As we head into whatever the Omicron situation is going to be, there is risk that the global supply is again going to revert to high-income countries hoarding vaccine" as they seek to protect their ability to vaccinate their citizens, she said later.

Earlier in the briefing, she said a major problem for COVAX has been wealthy countries donating COVID-19 vaccines with a relatively short shelf life, while noting that wastage rates were also high in some wealthy countries. COVAX has shipped 610 million doses of vaccines to 144 countries or territories since February, the GAVI website shows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions

Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions...

 United States
3
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
4
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021