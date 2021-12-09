Left Menu

Minimum age in Austria's planned COVID-19 vaccine mandate is 14 -minister

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 09-12-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 17:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Austria's planned coronavirus vaccine mandate has a minimum age of 14, Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein told a news conference on Thursday.

The mandate, which is due to come into force in February, also includes fines of 3,600 euros ($4,072), Mueckstein said, outlining details of the plan that must still be approved by parliament but which the government says has the backing of two opposition parties, suggesting it should pass easily.

($1 = 0.8841 euros)

