EU drugs regulator says data supports vaccine boosters after three months
"While the current recommendation is to administer boosters preferably after six months, the data currently available support safe and effective administration of a booster as early as three months from completion," the European Medicines Agency's Head of Vaccines Strategy, Marco Cavaleri, told a media briefing. He added that the public health perspective of member states would play into such a decision.
He added that the public health perspective of member states would play into such a decision. Cavaleri also said that so far no safety concerns have emerged from the United States' vaccination campaign among five to-11 year-old children.
