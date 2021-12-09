Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: People with health issues or inactivated vaccine should get COVID-19 booster - WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommended on Thursday that people who are immuno-compromised or received an inactivated COVID-19 vaccine should receive a booster dose to protect against waning immunity. With vaccination rates worryingly low in much of the developing world, the WHO has said in recent months that administering primary doses - rather than boosters - should be a priority.

U.S. campaign to vaccinate young children off to sluggish start The United States rushed millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses for children aged 5-11 across the nation, but demand for inoculations for younger kids has been low, more than a dozen state public health officials and physicians said.

Of the 28 million eligible U.S. children in that age group, around 5 million have received at least one dose, according to federal data, likely satisfying initial pent-up demand from parents who were waiting to vaccinate their kids. Britain implores people: obey COVID rules

Britain on Thursday implored people to obey tougher restrictions to slow the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant after revelations about alleged lockdown parties at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's residence provoked an outcry over hypocrisy. Johnson imposed restrictions on England on Wednesday, just hours after apologising for a video showing staff laughing about a party in Downing Street during a 2020 Christmas COVID lockdown when such festivities were banned.

China approves Brii Biosciences antibody treatment China's medical products regulator said on Wednesday it had approved the use of Brii Biosciences' neutralising antibody cocktail for COVID-19, the first treatment of its type against the virus given the go-ahead in the country.

The combination of BRII-196/BRII-198 showed a 80% reduction of hospitalisation and deaths in non-hospitalised COVID-19 patients at high risk of developing severe disease, based on final results from a Phase III clinical trial, Brii said in a statement on Thursday. India's Serum Institute let Africa down on vaccines, says Africa CDC

The Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest vaccine maker, let Africa down by pulling out of talks to supply COVID-19 vaccines, creating distrust that has affected demand, the head of the Africa Centre for Disease Control said on Thursday. John Nkengasong denounced recent comments from Serum that uptake of its COVID-19 shots had slowed because of low demand from Africa and vaccine hesitancy, saying the real problem was that Serum had acted unprofessionally.

S.Korea parents protest over student vaccine pass mandate Several parents associations in South Korea held protests on Thursday against a vaccine pass mandate for children aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19 among teenagers.

From February, those aged 12 or older will have to show a vaccine pass to enter public spaces, including private tuition centres, libraries and study cafes. The exemption age is currently 17 years. Austria to announce details of planned vaccine mandate

Austria's government is due to announce details on Thursday of a plan to make coronavirus vaccines compulsory, which according to officials will include a minimum age of at least 14 and a maximum fine of $4,000, but not prison, for hold-outs. While some countries have introduced vaccine requirements for parts of their populations like health workers, Austria is the first European Union member state to announce a general requirement.

