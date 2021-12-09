Left Menu

India's vaccination coverage crosses 131 crore doses: Govt

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 131 crore on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said.On Thursday, more than 67 lakh 67,11,113 doses were administered till 7 pm, the ministry said, adding the daily vaccination tally is expected to increase further with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers HCWs getting inoculated in the first phase.

India's vaccination coverage crosses 131 crore doses: Govt
The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 131 crore on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said.

On Thursday, more than 67 lakh (67,11,113) doses were administered till 7 pm, the ministry said, adding the daily vaccination tally is expected to increase further with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

