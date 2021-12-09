Kerala reports 4,169 fresh COVID19 cases, 52 deaths
Kerala reported 4,169 new COVID-19 cases and 52 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin on Thursday.
ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 09-12-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 20:24 IST
As per the health bulletin, 4,357 patients recovered from the disease.
The active caseload in the state stands at 40,546. (ANI)
