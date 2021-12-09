Britain records 50,867 new COVID cases, 148 deaths
Reuters | London | Updated: 09-12-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 21:36 IST
Britain recorded 50,867 new cases of COVID-19 and a further 148 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, official daily statistics showed.
On a seven-day basis, cases are up 8% on the week before, with deaths up 0.7%.
