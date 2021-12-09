S.Africa's Omicron-linked COVID-19 wave hits record near 22,400 new cases

South Africa's fourth COVID-19 wave linked to the Omicron coronavirus variant produced a record 22,391 new cases, but only 22 deaths, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said in its daily update on Thursday.

The new cases brought the total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in South Africa to 3,093,452, and the total deaths over the same period to 90,060.

