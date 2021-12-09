Ladakh reports 14 new positive cases, 31 recover

Ladakh reported 14 fresh Covid cases Thursday, taking the tally to 21,749, while the number of active cases in the union territory came down to 230, officials said.

The union territory has recorded 215 Covid-related deaths -- 157 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, they said. All the new cases reported on Thursday were in Leh, they said. Meanwhile, 31 patients recovered and were discharged from hospital in Leh. The total number of recovered patients is now 21,304, they said.

A total of 962 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative, they said.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh has gone down to 230 including 211 in Leh and 19 in Kargil district.

