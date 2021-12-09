Omicron threat: Jharkhand seeks to vaccinate all eligible people by Jan 20, says CM

The Jharkhand government is gearing up to fight any possible threat from the Omicron variant of coronavirus and aims to vaccinate hundred per cent of the eligible people by January 20 next year, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said. Jharkhand has 80 medical oxygen plants and has a target of setting up 13 more by January 25, while it has also ramped up hospital beds to over 28,000, the chief minister said.

Chairing a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the state's preparedness to battle any possible outbreak of the omicron variant in Jharkhand, the chief minister asked officials to be alert and not to take the new variant lightly.

Terming vaccination as the only tool to deal with a possible COVID-19 third wave, Soren asked officials to ensure that the corona protocol is followed in the state at all costs. ''It is the goal of the state government to ensure 100 per cent vaccination of all people above 18 years of age in the state...Prepare a better action plan by getting information about the vaccination model of those states where 100 per cent vaccination work has been done,'' Soren said.

He directed officials to set up permanent vaccination centres in all Panchayat headquarters and conduct door-to-door visits to ensure that no one is left out of the inoculation drive. He also asked officials to be vigilant so that people coming from abroad are tested for COVID-19 besides maintaining a proper system of screening of people at airports, railway stations and bus stands.

He said a target had been set to set up 99 medical oxygen plants in the state by combining government and private institutions.

''So far 80 medical oxygen plants have been established in different areas of the state. By January 25, 13 more medical oxygen plants will be ready,'' he said.

As per figures, 70.45 per cent of people in Jharkhand have received the first dose of vaccination and 35.58 per cent of people have got both doses to date. ''As many as 14,863 oxygen beds, 3,204 ICU beds, 1,456 ventilators, and 8,738 normal beds have been kept ready for better treatment of patients in Covid hospitals of the state. "For quality treatment of young children, 1147 ICU beds, 1,799 oxygen supported beds, 234 ventilators and 375 medium ICU (HDU) beds have been prepared,'' the Health Department said.

