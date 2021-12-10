Health News Roundup: New Zealand to ban cigarette sales for future generations; WHO warns against vaccine hoarding as poorer countries go without and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

New Zealand to ban cigarette sales for future generations

New Zealand plans to ban young people from ever buying cigarettes in their lifetime in one of the world's toughest crackdowns on the tobacco industry, arguing that other efforts to extinguish smoking were taking too long. People aged 14 and under in 2027 will never be allowed to purchase cigarettes https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/how-will-new-zealands-lifetime-ban-cigarette-sales-work-2021-12-09 in the Pacific country of 5 million, part of proposals unveiled on Thursday that will also curb the number of retailers authorised to sell tobacco and cut nicotine levels in all products.

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorised booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech for those aged 16 and 17, as public health officials have urged Americans to get the additional shots on concerns about the new Omicron variant. EUROPE

S.Africa's Omicron-linked COVID-19 wave hits record near 22,400 new cases

South Africa's fourth COVID-19 wave linked to the Omicron coronavirus variant produced a record 22,391 new cases, but only 22 deaths, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said in its daily update on Thursday. The new cases brought the total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in South Africa to 3,093,452, and the total deaths over the same period to 90,060.

Only 6% of S.Africa's intensive care beds occupied by COVID-19 patients - WHO official

South Africa, where the Omicron coronavirus variant is driving a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, has seen a 255% increase in infections in the past seven days, but only 6% of intensive care beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients, WHO Africa official Thierno Balde said on Thursday. Balde's comments at a news conference follow early anecdotal accounts by South African doctors and researchers that Omicron is causing mainly mild disease.

WHO warns against vaccine hoarding as poorer countries go without

The World Health Organization warned wealthy countries on Thursday against hoarding COVID-19 vaccines for booster shots as they try to fight off the new Omicron variant, threatening supplies to poorer countries where inoculation rates are low. Many Western nations have been rolling out boosters, targeting the elderly and people with underlying health issues, but worries about the fast-spreading Omicron have prompted some to expand their programmes.

EU countries expected to agree 9-month duration of COVID pass - sources

European Union countries are expected to agree to limit to nine months the duration of COVID-19 certificates for travel around the bloc, three EU sources told Reuters, but some states are concerned that such a limit could hinder travel. Separately, the EU executive proposed at an internal meeting with health experts from member states on Thursday to impose PCR tests on all incoming travellers from outside the bloc, two of the sources said, a step prompted by a lack of firm information so far on the risks posed by the Omicron coronavirus variant.

U.S. makes 16- and 17-year-olds eligible for COVID-19 boosters

U.S. regulators on Thursday expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to 16- and 17-year-olds, as public health officials have urged Americans to get a third shot due to concerns about the new Omicron variant of the virus. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it amended its emergency use authorization of Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE's vaccine to allow youths aged 16-17 to receive a third shot at least six months after their second vaccine dose.

Explainer-Omicron vs COVID-19 vaccines: What more do we need to know?

Laboratory studies released this week suggest that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus will blunt the power of Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine to prevent COVID-19 infection after two doses, although a third dose may restore that protection. Data is still needed on how protective COVID-19 vaccines remain in real-world use against the highly mutated Omicron variant. The following is what we still need to know:

U.S. administers 477.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 477,433,765 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 588,422,575 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 475,728,399 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Wednesday, out of 586,471,075 doses delivered.

UK finance firms implement 'challenging' new COVID-19 rules

Britain's finance firms have began issuing an array of updated work from home guidance to staff after the government toughened up rules. But following stricter government COVID-19 guidance to work from home will be a "challenge" for accountants as they head for their busiest time of the year, auditor PwC said on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)