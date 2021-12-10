Gujarat: Govt hospitals in Vadodara set up special wards for Omicron cases

Left Menu

The government hospitals in Gujarat's Vadodara have set up special wards dedicated to Omicron cases in wake of the threat of the new COVID-19 variant looming large over the country.

ANI | Vadodara (Gujarat) | Updated: 10-12-2021 09:49 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 09:42 IST
Dr Ranjan Iyer, Medical Superintendent of SSG Hospital, Vadodara (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The government hospitals in Gujarat's Vadodara have set up special wards dedicated to Omicron cases in wake of the threat of the new COVID-19 variant looming large over the country. The SSG Hospital has set up 50 Omicron dedicated wards, while GMERS Medical College and Hospital has set up 20 wards. These wards are equipped with ventilator and oxygen support.

The medical superintendent of SSG Hospital Dr. Ranjan Iyer informed that the hospital has enough stock of medicines and ventilators to handle the situation. "In view of the Omicron variant, we have prepared a special ward equipped with ventilator and oxygen support. We have enough stock of medicines, ventilators to handle the situation," he said.

Gujarat had so far reported one case of new COVID 19 variant Omicron in Jamnagar, who is a 72-year old man who returned from Zimbabwe. Meanwhile, the office of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday announced that the restrictions on scheduled international commercial passenger services from and to India shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.

Circular issued by the DGCA stated that the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services has been extended till January 31 next year. The current list of "at-risk" countries for the COVID-19 Omicron variant includes the United Kingdom, other countries in Europe, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Hong Kong, and Israel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

