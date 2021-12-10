Left Menu

India reports 8,503 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

India reported 8,503 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2021 11:07 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 11:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India reported 8,503 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday. Of these fresh infections, Kerala reported 4,169 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 3,46,74,744 with 94,943 active cases. The active caseload accounts for less than one per cent of the total cases and is currently at 0.27 per cent. A daily positivity rate of 0.66 per cent was observed that is less than two per cent for the last 67 days. Further, a weekly positivity rate of 0.72 per cent has been reported that is less than one per cent for the last 26 days.

The country added 7,678 new recoveries from the infection in the last 24 hours thereby increasing the total recoveries to 3,41,05,066. The recovery rate is currently at 98.36 per cent. However, the country reported 624 new fatalities thereby mounting the death tally to 4,74,735.

Meanwhile, over 65.32 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country till date. As far as the COVID-19 vaccination status is concerned, over 131.18 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

