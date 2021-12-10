Fourth wave of pandemic appears to have peaked in Hungary, PM Orban says
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 10-12-2021
The fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic appears to have peaked in Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio on Friday.
He added that Hungary would start inoculating 5-11-year-old children against COVID-19 next Wednesday.
