South Africa to offer Pfizer and J&J vaccine booster doses
Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 10-12-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 12:42 IST
South Africa is preparing to offer people booster doses of the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, a senior health official said on Friday.
The health department's Nicholas Crisp said that Pfizer booster doses would be offered six months from a second dose and that Johnson & Johnson boosters, initially only available for health workers, would soon be available to others.
