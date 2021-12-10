Left Menu

South Africa to offer Pfizer and J&J vaccine booster doses

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 10-12-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 12:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  South Africa
  • South Africa

South Africa is preparing to offer people booster doses of the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, a senior health official said on Friday.

The health department's Nicholas Crisp said that Pfizer booster doses would be offered six months from a second dose and that Johnson & Johnson boosters, initially only available for health workers, would soon be available to others.

