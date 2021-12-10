Left Menu

108 countries recognise Indian COVID-19 vaccination certificate for travel purpose: Govt

Among the countries, which do have such requirements, as on 6th December 2021, a total of 108 countries recognise the Indian vaccination certificate for travel purpose, she said in the written reply.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 14:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 108 countries recognise the Indian COVID-19 vaccination certificate for travel purpose, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed Lok Sabha on Friday, sharing data available as on December 6.

The World Health Organization's Emergency Use Listing (EUL) assists interested UN procurement agencies, member states and countries in determining acceptability of using specific vaccines, based on an essential set of available data on quality, safety, efficacy and performance, Pawar said in a written reply.

The aim is to expedite availability of these products to people affected by a public health emergency, and it allows countries to expedite their own regulatory approval to import and administer COVID-19 vaccines, she said.

Persons inoculated with such vaccines, which are listed under the WHO- EUL, are deemed to be protected by authorities of many countries and allowed to travel internationally, Pawar said.

''However, not all countries require COVID-19 vaccination for travel. India also does not, at present, require COVID-19 vaccination for travel. Among the countries, which do have such requirements, as on 6th December 2021, a total of 108 countries recognise the Indian vaccination certificate for travel purpose,'' she said in the written reply.

