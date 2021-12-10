England's COVID-19 prevalence unchanged in latest week - ONS

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England was steady at around 1 in 60 people in the week ending Dec. 1, Britain's Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

The ONS said it had detected a small number of infections consistent with the Omicron variant, but not enough to be able to estimate prevalence of the variant in the community.

