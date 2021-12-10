Significant growth of Omicron in Britain, PM's spokesman says

There is significant growth of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in Britain but the government has no plans to go beyond the restrictions it has set out already, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Friday.

"There is significant growth of Omicron here in this country and we are seeing early signs of vaccine escape," the spokesman said, adding scientists needed more time to study the variant.

Asked about the possibility of further restrictions being put in place, he said: "There are no plans to go beyond what we have set out already, obviously we need to keep the characteristics of this variant under review and we would act if necessary but there are no plans."

