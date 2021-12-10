Cyprus detects first cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant
Cyprus has detected its first cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, its health ministry said on Friday. It said three cases were isolated in the southern city of Limassol following specialised tests by Cyprus's Institute of Neurology and Genetics. None of those who tested positive required hospitalisation, the health ministry said. (Reporting By Michele Kambas)
Reuters | Nicosia | Updated: 10-12-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 18:31 IST
Cyprus has detected its first cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, its health ministry said on Friday.
It said three cases were isolated in the southern city of Limassol following specialised tests by Cyprus's Institute of Neurology and Genetics.
None of those who tested positive required hospitalisation, the health ministry said. They individuals had recently travelled from abroad. (Reporting By Michele Kambas)
