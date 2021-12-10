England's COVID R number estimated to be unchanged

The estimated range of England's COVID-19 weekly reproduction "R" number is steady at between 0.9 and 1.1, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday.

An R number between 0.9 and 1.1 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 9 and 11 other people.

The daily growth of infections was estimated between -1% and +2, compared -1% and +1% the previous week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)