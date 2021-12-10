Maha: Thane district crosses 1-crore COVID-19 vaccination mark

The number of vaccine doses administered in Thane district in Maharashtra has crossed the 1-crore mark, and collector Rajesh Narvekar on Friday hailed health teams for the hard work put in, including trekking 16 kilometres in one case to reach a remote village.

The 1-crore mark was achieved on Thursday, a release from the district administration said, adding that 60,61,648 people have been given the first dose and 39,75,000 have received both jabs. ''A medical team from Thane Zilla Parishad trekked 16 kilometres on a difficult route of the Sahyadri range to reach Dapurmal village under Vihigaon sub centre in Kasara to vaccinate people there. There is no motorable road,'' Thane ZP CEO Bhausaheb Dangde told PTI.

''There are 246 people in this village and 138 of them were eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, including two pregnant women and three lactating mothers. The ZP team also held a health camp in the village during their visit,'' he added.

The aim is to ensure nobody is left out in the vaccination drive, District Health Officer Dr Manish Renge said.

