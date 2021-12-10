Left Menu

Sikkim reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, caseload rises to 32,417

Sikkim has reported 21 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours taking the caseload to 32,417, a health department bulletin said on Friday.There were, however, no deaths in the state during the period and the toll stood at 405, it said.

Sikkim has reported 21 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours taking the caseload to 32,417, a health department bulletin said on Friday.

There were, however, no deaths in the state during the period and the toll stood at 405, it said. Of the new cases, South Sikkim reported (13), while East Sikkim and West Sikkim registered five and three cases respectively.

Sikkim now has 219 active cases, while 31,452 people have recovered from the disease. Altogether 341 patients have migrated to other states, the bulletin said.

The Himalayan state has conducted 2,74,172 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, it said.

Sikkim's COVID-19 daily positivity rate stood 4.5 per cent, while the daily recovery rate remained at 98.1 per cent, the bulletin added.

