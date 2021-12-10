Left Menu

Haryana sees 27 fresh COVID-19 cases

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-12-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 20:40 IST
Haryana's COVID-19 caseload increased to 7,71,966 on Friday as 27 more people tested positive for the viral disease, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,055, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, Gurugram reported 12, Panchkula five and Faridabad four.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Haryana stands at 217, the bulletin stated. So far, 7,61,671 people have recovered from the disease. The state has a recovery rate of 98.67 per cent, it said.

