COVID-19: Tanzania returnee tests positive for Omicron in Mumbai

A 49-year-old Tanzanian returnee has tested positive for the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi on Friday.

A 49-year-old Tanzanian returnee has tested positive for the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi on Friday. The person is a resident of Dharavi area of Mumbai.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the man, who returned from Tanzania on December 4, has been admitted to SevenHills Hospital. As Tanzania was on the list of 'at-risk' countries, the man's samples went only for RT-PCR test and not for Omicron.

On December 4 evening, when he was tested positive for COVID-19, his samples were sent for genome sequencing and the results showed he also contracted with Omicron. Meanwhile, two of his contacts who came to receive at Mumbai airport has been tested negative for COVID-19.

The man is asymptomatic and unvaccinated. A 33-year-old South Africa returnee, who was infected with Omicron four days ago, tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday. (ANI)

