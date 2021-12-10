Left Menu

Britain records 58,194 new COVID cases, 120 deaths

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-12-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 21:38 IST
  Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain recorded 58,194 new cases of COVID-19 and a further 120 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, official daily statistics showed on Friday.

