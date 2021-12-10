Britain records 58,194 new COVID cases, 120 deaths
Reuters | London | Updated: 10-12-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 21:38 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain recorded 58,194 new cases of COVID-19 and a further 120 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, official daily statistics showed on Friday.
Also Read: Twenty-seven migrants perish trying to cross Channel to Britain
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
Advertisement