Delhi reports 41 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi has recorded 41 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state government on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 21:41 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi has recorded 41 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state government on Friday. With this, the count of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has gone up to 14,41,610.

The positivity rate for the day stands at 0.07 per cent. A total of 59,763 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. During the last 24 hours, 57 people recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries in the national capital to 14,16,140.

A total of 25,100 people have lost their lives to the deadly virus, with zero deaths reported during the last 24 hours. There are currently 370 active COVID-19 cases in the state, out of which 169 are in home isolation.

During the last 24 hours, 1,22,300 Covid vaccination doses were administered, out of which 48,351 people received their first dose of the vaccine while 73,949 people received their second dose. To date, 2,38,58,032 vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi, out of which 1,43,18,085 people have received their first dose of the vaccine while 95,39,947 people have been administered their second dose. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

