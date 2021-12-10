Left Menu

Italy reports 118 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 20,497 new cases

Italy reported 118 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 79 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections jumped to 20,497 from 12,527. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 816 from a previous 811. Some 716,287 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 312,828, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 10-12-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 21:43 IST
Italy reports 118 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 20,497 new cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 118 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 79 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections jumped to 20,497 from 12,527. Italy has registered 134,669 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 5.18 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 6,483 Friday, up from 6,333 a day earlier. There were 76 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 69 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 816 from a previous 811.

Some 716,287 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 312,828, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

 Lithuania
3
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
4
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021