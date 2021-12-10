Left Menu

Canada reports steady increase of COVID-19 cases, Omicron seen spreading quickly

Cases of COVID-19 in Canada have started to increase again and severity trends could also rise, health officials said on Friday, adding that the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus https://www.reuters.com/world/omicron-reported-57-countries-hospitalizations-set-rise-who-2021-12-08 had the potential to spread very quickly. "As we head into the winter months with a strained health system in many areas ...

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 10-12-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 22:08 IST
Canada reports steady increase of COVID-19 cases, Omicron seen spreading quickly
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Cases of COVID-19 in Canada have started to increase again and severity trends could also rise, health officials said on Friday, adding that the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus https://www.reuters.com/world/omicron-reported-57-countries-hospitalizations-set-rise-who-2021-12-08 had the potential to spread very quickly.

"As we head into the winter months with a strained health system in many areas ... a high degree of caution is needed to minimize spread and impact, particularly during the upcoming holiday season," chief medical officer Theresa Tam told reporters. Canada has recorded 87 cases of Omicron so far, all of them asymptomatic or mild. Most of the initial cases were detected in recent international travelers or their close contacts.

Tam said the variant had the potential to spread much faster than the highly transmissible Delta variant. "The trend in average daily case counts has shifted from decline to a gradual but steady increase," she said. "With daily new cases increasing, there is concern that national severity trends could begin to rise again."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

 Lithuania
3
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
4
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021