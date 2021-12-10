Left Menu

Singapore approves COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11

Currently, only Pfizer-BioNTech "Comirnaty" vaccine has been approved for children's usage in Singapore, the health ministry added. Singapore has also signed a new supply agreement with Pfizer-BioNTech for the COVID-19 vaccine, it said, without specifying how many vials will be supplied.

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 10-12-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 22:16 IST
Singapore will start COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged 5 to 11 years before the end of this year, its health ministry said late on Friday. The Southeast Asian city-state has already vaccinated 87% of its 5.5 million population, and authorities were rushing to get children vaccinated amid concerns over rising number of paediatric COVID-19 cases.

The dosage used for children will be one-third of that used in adults, similar to the United States. Currently, only Pfizer-BioNTech "Comirnaty" vaccine has been approved for children's usage in Singapore, the health ministry added.

Singapore has also signed a new supply agreement with Pfizer-BioNTech for the COVID-19 vaccine, it said, without specifying how many vials will be supplied.

