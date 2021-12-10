Left Menu

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 131 crore

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 22:23 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 131.18 crore doses. According to a release by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, more than 68 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Friday till 7 pm.

"India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached 131,90,73,072 today. More than 68 lakh (68,63,955) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today," the release said. The daily vaccination count is expected to increase after the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

Out of 68,63,955 vaccine doses administered on Friday, 17,83,856 people received their first dose while 50,80,099 people were given the second dose of the vaccine. (ANI)

