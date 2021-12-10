Left Menu

Booster dose effective against Omicron, UK study finds

A third booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine provides 70-75 per cent protection against symptomatic infection from the Omicron variant, the UK Health Security Agency UKHSA said on Friday.In its latest technical briefing, the agency said that two doses of both the OxfordAstraZeneca - administered in India as Covishield - and PfizerBioNtech vaccines provide much lower levels of protection against symptomatic infection compared to the currently dominant Delta variant of COVID-19.

PTI | London | Updated: 10-12-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 23:00 IST
Booster dose effective against Omicron, UK study finds
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A third booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine provides 70-75 per cent protection against symptomatic infection from the Omicron variant, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Friday.

In its latest technical briefing, the agency said that two doses of both the Oxford/AstraZeneca - administered in India as Covishield - and Pfizer/BioNtech vaccines provide ''much lower levels'' of protection against symptomatic infection compared to the currently dominant Delta variant of COVID-19. However, a third top-up dose does seem to boost immunity against the new variant, based on an analysis of data from 581 Omicron cases.

''It is projected that if current trends continue unchanged, the UK will exceed one million infections by the end of this month,'' the UKHSA said.

''The preliminary data showed effectiveness against the new variant appears to increase considerably in the early period after a booster dose, providing around 70-75 per cent protection against symptomatic infection. Due to the early nature of the findings, all estimates are subject to significant uncertainty and are subject to change,'' it said.

The health experts reiterated that vaccines were still likely to offer good protection against severe COVID, which required hospital treatment.

Dr Mary Ramsay, Head of Immunisation at the UKHSA, said: ''These early estimates should be treated with caution but they indicate that a few months after the second jab, there is a greater risk of catching the Omicron variant compared to Delta strain.

''We expect the vaccines to show higher protection against the serious complications of COVID-19, so if you haven't yet had your first two doses please book an appointment straight away.'' She highlighted the current guidance of working from home where possible, consistently wearing masks in crowded or enclosed spaces, washing your hands regularly and isolating and getting tested if you feel unwell as vitally important in reducing the impact of COVID-19.

The scientific analysis is released as the UK recorded another day of high daily infections at 58,194 on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers; Gymnastics- Simone Biles earns Time's 'Athlete of the Year' honour and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11 from January; New Zealand to ban cigarette sales for future generations and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to offer COVID-19 shots to children aged 5-11...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021