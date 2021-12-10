Left Menu

Gujarat sees 63 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths; over 5.58 lakh vaccinated on Friday

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-12-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 23:16 IST
Gujarat recorded 63 COVID-19 cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 8,28,006 and toll to 10,098, an official said on Friday.

The recovery count reached 8,17,428 after 39 persons were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 480 active cases, with six patients on ventilator support, he said.

An official release said 8.47 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Gujarat so far, including 5.58 lakh on Friday.

The COVID-19 tally in adjoining Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu reached 10,658 after two cases were reported in the last 24 hours, leaving the Union Territory with three active cases as 10,651 have recovered and four have succumbed to the infection.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,28,006, new cases 63, deaths 10,098 discharged 8,17,428 active cases 480 and people tested so far - figures not released.

