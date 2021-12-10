Global scenario on Omicron very disturbing; must follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, wear masks, warns NITI Aayog's Dr V K Paul

By Shalini Bhardwaj Amid scares of COVID-19 resurge due to Omicron variant, Member, Health, NITI Aayog, Dr VK Paul on Friday warned Indians and said that wearing masks and following COVID Appropriate Behaviour are a must to avoid a surge in Covid cases similar to that during the second wave.

In a press briefing by Union Health Ministry on COVID-19, Paul, on the basis of the Institute of Health Metrics, said, "According to an assessment on wearing masks, the usage is the same as one could see just before the second COVID-19 surge. We were at a low level, then cases rose very dramatically and we had a very difficult time from May and June. After that, we started following Covid appropriate behaviour and wearing masks." "According to this estimate, we have reached below that level where we were aware before the second wave. Technically we are in the danger zone, from a point of view, we are at an unacceptable, risky level. We are warning again and again; the science community is warning again and again," he said.

He further said, "Global scenario on Omicron is very disturbing must remember vaccine and Mask both are important. UK is reporting doubled cases of COVID-19 if we compare it with India during the peak of the second wave. Same in France and US, they are reporting the same number of cases as India did." Paul also informed that India is witnessing clusters cases in some of the states. "We are witnessing clusters of cases, we are investigating near about 70 clusters of cases, by and large, delta is reported. It's important to be alert; follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour and taking vaccination is a must."

Further, he informed that India has completed 80.98 crore (86.2 per cent) the first dose of adult vaccination and 50.21 crore (53.5 per cent) of the adult population vaccination for the second dose. India has administered more than 131 crore doses till date and more than half of the adult population has seen vaccinated, he said.

"Acceptance for the vaccine has increased under Centre's Har ghar dastak program," Paul added. In view of Omicron cases in India, Union Health Ministry's Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said, "In collaboration with States govt of India continuously working Infrastructure availability, augmentation, logistics availability and availability of essential drugs. Our focus is to protect vulnerable populations and reduce mortality."

He further emphasized community engagement and the need for awareness among people, and said, "Ministry of Health has issued FAQs on Omicron which are available on the Ministry's website, where people can get the correct and authentic information." With Maharashtra reporting seven more cases, the total tally of cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus has gone up to 32 in the country.

As India reported 32 Omicron cases, according to Dr Balram Bhargava, DG ICMR, " Clinically, Omicron is not causing a burden on the healthcare system, however, the vigil has to be maintained. Regular meetings are being held to examine and keep a watch on the global scenario." "Meetings are also being held to examine the COVID-19 scenario in India with a focus on Omicron and care being taken," he added. (ANI)

