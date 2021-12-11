Left Menu

Meghalaya reports 21 new Covid cases; tally reaches 84,664

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 11-12-2021 00:44 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 00:40 IST
Meghalaya reports 21 new Covid cases; tally reaches 84,664
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Meghalaya on Friday registered 21 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 84,664, a health department official said.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 1,476, with no reports of any more fatalities due to the disease.

Health Services director Dr Aman War said the number of active coronavirus cases now is 216.

Out of the 21 new cases detected, 15 were from East Khasi Hills district, two each from East Jaintia Hills and West Khasi Hills, and one each from West Garo Hills and West Jaintia district.

War said 23 Covid-19 patients recovered from the disease on Friday, pushing the total number of cured people to 82,972.

The state has also conducted over 12.06 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 to date.

As of Thursday, a total of 20.29 lakh people have been inoculated in the state, with over 8.42 lakh of them receiving both doses of the vaccine, War said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

