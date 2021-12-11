U.S. weekly average of COVID-19 cases and deaths up -CDC director
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2021 02:44 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 02:41 IST
The seven-day average of COVID-19 cases in the United States was up 37% and average deaths per day climbed 28%, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said on Friday.
Initial data suggests that COVID-19 vaccine boosters help to bolster protection against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Walensky said at a White House briefing.
