Brazil reports 7,765 new coronavirus cases and 234 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours -ministry
Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2021 03:41 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 03:41 IST
Brazil has had 7,765 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 234 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Friday.
The South American country has now registered 22,184,824 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 616,691, according to ministry data, in the world's second-deadliest outbreak outside the United States.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
